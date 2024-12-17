Roth Capital Predicts Lower Earnings for Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $869.41 million, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 0.22. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $10,405,000. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 63.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

