Seaport Res Ptn Expects Increased Earnings for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.74. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.63 EPS.
NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $103.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81.
Institutional Trading of NRG Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 1,049,521 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,773,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 352.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,317,000 after buying an additional 627,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,134,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.