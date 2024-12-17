Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Ashland’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ashland Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $224,585.70. This represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 6,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 880,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 866,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,598,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000,000 after buying an additional 284,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 616.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 162,776 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

