Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Declines By 5.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 13,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. StockNews.com raised Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

BLDP stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $479.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 137.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,115,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 646,219 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 52.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 330,815 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 436,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 193,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

