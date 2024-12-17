Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Declines By 5.6%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of DNPLY opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

