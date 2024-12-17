Sidoti Csr Decreases Earnings Estimates for Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $37.20 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $383.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 71.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 25.9% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

