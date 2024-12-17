SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 2.3 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SigmaTron International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

