Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,009 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.42 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.