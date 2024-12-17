Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $20.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.
Sinclair stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.54. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.
