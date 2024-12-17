SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 69,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $203.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $136.84 and a one year high of $206.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

