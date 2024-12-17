State Street Corp Acquires 2,538,177 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 221.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.80% of American Healthcare REIT worth $96,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 608,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

