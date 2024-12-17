State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,587,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,966,000. State Street Corp owned about 2.82% of Astrana Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Astrana Health stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

