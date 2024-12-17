State Street Corp Buys 165,440 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $89,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 350,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 363.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

