State Street Corp Buys 185,037 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State Street Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $94,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,700. This represents a 37.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

