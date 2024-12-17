State Street Corp Buys 2,255 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $87,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

