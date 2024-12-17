State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $88,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.