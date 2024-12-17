State Street Corp Has $81.40 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.39% of St. Joe worth $81,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 17.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $584,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares in the company, valued at $944,740,474.88. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.6 %

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Shares of JOE opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

