State Street Corp Has $82.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.13% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $82,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 244,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 438,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,835,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $307,056.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,963.86. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Mckenna purchased 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.54 per share, for a total transaction of $990,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of APGE opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.