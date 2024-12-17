State Street Corp Has $86.50 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $86,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after buying an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.2% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

