State Street Corp Has $88.13 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,788 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $88,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

