State Street Corp Has $88.74 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.01% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $88,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE JBGS opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

