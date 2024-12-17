State Street Corp Has $91.60 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.04% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $91,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

