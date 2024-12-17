State Street Corp Has $92.42 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,125 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of Chemours worth $92,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Chemours by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 414,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $2,449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 194,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 577.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 296,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 252,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.