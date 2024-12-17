State Street Corp Has $93.26 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,364 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $93,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $956,073.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,259.60. This trade represents a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.40 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

