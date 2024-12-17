State Street Corp Has $93.58 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $93,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in SJW Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 184.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SJW Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SJW Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $68.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

