State Street Corp Has $95.26 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $95,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 59.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 140,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 52,419 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $4,062,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 398,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $3,863,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,155,941.85. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,870.12. This trade represents a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,843. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

