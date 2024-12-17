State Street Corp Has $97.10 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621,772 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $97,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after buying an additional 1,544,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 517,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

