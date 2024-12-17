State Street Corp Increases Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $96,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth $1,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hawkins by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

