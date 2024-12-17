State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,548 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $91,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,962.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $113,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,263.11. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,242 shares of company stock worth $5,417,911 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

