State Street Corp Purchases 20,059 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.12% of Quaker Chemical worth $93,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 105.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This trade represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KWR opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

