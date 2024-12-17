State Street Corp Raises Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $88,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $136.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

