State Street Corp Sells 13,961 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of PriceSmart worth $94,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $358,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,076.42. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $291,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.