State Street Corp Sells 29,286 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.04% of Triumph Financial worth $93,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 122.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

