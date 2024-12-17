State Street Corp Sells 331,746 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,746 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.33% of Vera Therapeutics worth $80,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $821,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,117.48. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,308. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

