State Street Corp Sells 55,541 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.95% of Global Net Lease worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

