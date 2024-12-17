State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,547 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.67% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $81,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $494,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

