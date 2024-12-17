Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,246 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

