Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,583 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 23.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

