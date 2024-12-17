Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $8,299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,514,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.96 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.