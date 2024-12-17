Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

