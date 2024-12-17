Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000.

JMEE opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

