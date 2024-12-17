Stifel Financial Corp Buys 37,197 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 161,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GXO. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

