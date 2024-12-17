Stifel Financial Corp Buys 65,629 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

