Stifel Financial Corp Buys 92,468 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

