Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,768,707.80. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,042.20. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.