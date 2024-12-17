Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.