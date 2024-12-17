Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $244.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.90 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

