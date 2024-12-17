Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

