Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,311,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 45,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 377,786 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Invesco’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

