Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGIE opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.